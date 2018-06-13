Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Dumb Girl  (Read 248 times)

joker

#Joke: Dumb Girl
« on: Sep 28, 2014, 01:31 AM »
BOY: Do you know Shekau is dead?

GIRL: OMG! I used to enjoy his movies. May his soul rest in perfect peace. We love him but God loves him more.


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 