Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Will You Beat Me?  (Read 196 times)

joker

#Joke: Will You Beat Me?
« on: Sep 28, 2014, 07:31 AM »
AKPOS: Excuse me ma!

TEACHER: How may I help you?

AKPOS: Will you beat me for something I did not do?

TEACHER: No, why would I?

AKPOS: Thank God! I did not do my home work.


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 