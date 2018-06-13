A woman and a man wanted to have a baby, so they went to the doctor to see if there was a way. When the doctor came in, told them about a new study that transfers all the pain from the mother to the father during delivery. They both agreed to take part in the study.Later, when the woman went into labor, her husband was hooked up to the device to transfer the pain. After it was hooked up the doctor turned on the power. The man didn't feel anything so he told the doctor to turn the power up.After the power was turned up, the man still couldn't feel anything. The doctor turned it up more. The man still couldn't feel it.Finally, the doctor turned it up the whole way. The woman delivered a beautiful baby, and neither of them felt any pain.When they got home, the gateman was dead on the doorstep.