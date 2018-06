BEFORE MARRIAGEBOY: At last! I can hardly wait!Girl: Do you want me to leave?BOY: NO! don't even think about it.GIRL: Do you love me?BOY: Of course! Always.GIRL: Have you ever cheated on me?BOY: NO! Why are you even asking?GIRL: Will you always be by my side?BOY: Every chance I get!GIRL: Will you hit me?BOY: Hell no!GIRL: Can I trust you?BOY: Yes!GIRL: Darling!AFTER MARRIAGERead From The Bottom Back To The Top