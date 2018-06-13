One day, a lady visited a herbalist to find out more about her marriage. In the dark and hazy room, the herbalist, peering into a mud water filled calabash, delivered a grave news."There's no easy way to say this, so I'll just be blunt." says the herbalist. "Prepare yourself to be a widow. Your husband will die a violent and horrible death this year."Visibly shaken, the lady stared at the herbalist's lined face, then at the single flickering candle, then down at her hands. She took a few deep breaths to compose herself. She simply had to know. She met the herbalist's gaze, steadied her voice, and asked:Her question, "Will I be caught?"