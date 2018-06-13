You know you're a Nigerian if...The only reason you dance at Nigerian parties is to get “sprayed” money.There is ALWAYS white rice in your house and it’s by the sack.Your parents add “O” to the end of every sentence. E.g “SHUT-UP O!” “YES O!”You’ve been called “IJOT” more times than you can count.You've got to call older Nigerians you know uncle or aunty even if they aren’t kin.When Shina Peters' Afro juju comes on, you lose your mind and drop it low!You still eat the food even if it’s so spicy it makes your nose run.A party starts at 6, you show up 10 and most people are still not there yet.You’ve been threatened into good behaviour with “I’ll send you back home!”You point at something with your lips. And go “MSCHEW”You have to pronounce your last name 20 times for people and they still don’t get it right!You can add more reasons you are a Nigerian (or you understand a Nigerian) in the comment box below...