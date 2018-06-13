Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: No intercourse
Oct 02, 2014, 01:31 PM
LADY: Akpos, no intercourse for now, I'm mourning my late husband.

AKPOS: That's why I'm wearing a black condom. So open your legs and accept my condolence.


