This is the phone conversation between Akpos and a girl he just met earlier in the day:AKPOS: Hello girl.GIRL: Hi.AKPOS: You are really very intercoursey and beautiful.GIRL: Thanks.AKPOS: I really like you baby. I want you to be my girlfriend.GIRL: Hmmm. What do you do for a living?AKPOS: I'm the G.M of First Bank.GIRL: Wow! Of course I'll be your girlfriend. I've always dreamt of marrying the General Manager of a big company Like First Bank.AKPOS: No, I'm not the General Manager of First Bank.GIRL: (confused) But you just said you are the G.M of First Bank?AKPOS: Yes. I'm their Gate Man.The girl immediately drops the call.