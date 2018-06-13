Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: General Manager  (Read 231 times)

#Joke: General Manager
« on: Oct 02, 2014, 03:31 PM »
This is the phone conversation between Akpos and a girl he just met earlier in the day:                          

AKPOS: Hello girl.  

GIRL: Hi.

AKPOS: You are really very intercoursey and beautiful.  

GIRL: Thanks.

AKPOS: I really like you baby. I want you to be my girlfriend.            

GIRL: Hmmm. What do you do for a living?        

AKPOS: I'm the G.M of First Bank.

GIRL: Wow! Of course I'll be your girlfriend. I've always dreamt of marrying the General Manager of a big company Like First Bank.

AKPOS: No, I'm not the General Manager of First Bank.

GIRL: (confused) But you just said you are the G.M of First Bank?

AKPOS: Yes. I'm their Gate Man.

The girl immediately drops the call.


