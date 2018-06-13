This is the phone conversation between Akpos and a girl he just met earlier in the day:
AKPOS: Hello girl.
GIRL: Hi.
AKPOS: You are really very intercoursey and beautiful.
GIRL: Thanks.
AKPOS: I really like you baby. I want you to be my girlfriend.
GIRL: Hmmm. What do you do for a living?
AKPOS: I'm the G.M of First Bank.
GIRL: Wow! Of course I'll be your girlfriend. I've always dreamt of marrying the General Manager of a big company Like First Bank.
AKPOS: No, I'm not the General Manager of First Bank.
GIRL: (confused) But you just said you are the G.M of First Bank?
AKPOS: Yes. I'm their Gate Man.
The girl immediately drops the call.