Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: School Donation  (Read 247 times)

joker

#Joke: School Donation
« on: Oct 02, 2014, 09:31 PM »
A guy knocked at Akpos' door asking for a donation for the local primary school's swimming pool.

So Akpos went inside his house and came back saying, "Here, have a cup of water."


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 