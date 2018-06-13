During a church service, a young man in the congregation is busily chatting on his phone.The pastor notices this and approaches the young man, "Why are you in church without a bible?"The young man replies, ''I have it on my phone pastor.''The pastor wonders for a minute and says, "What about your hymnal?"The young man answers, "I have it on my phone too."'And your study guide?" the pastor asks."I have it on my phone also." the man replies."What about your tithe card?" the pastor asks sternly."The young man seemingly frustrated, points to his phone and says, "They are all in here pastor!"