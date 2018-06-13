A married man had a sweet young thing of a secretary and decided to take her to dinner. He called his wife to tell her that he had to "work late" and she said, "no problem."After dinner, they went back to her apartment and had mad intercourse for hours. On the way home he noticed a huge kiss bruise on his neck. He fell into a state of panic. What was he going to tell his wife?He walked in the door and was greeted by his excited and happy dog. Inspired, he fell to the floor and pretended to fight off the affectionate dog.Holding his neck with one hand he walked into the living room and exclaimed," Honey! Look at what the dog did to my neck!"His wife jumped up, ripped open her blouse and said, "That's nothing, look at what he did to my nipples!"