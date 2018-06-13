Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: You Don't Care  (Read 282 times)

#Joke: You Don't Care
« on: Oct 04, 2014, 03:31 PM »
Girls are like...

BOY: Why are you so quiet?

GIRL: Nothing.

BOY: Come on, tell me.

GIRL: I said nothing is wrong!

BOY: Ok, see you later.

GIRL: I knew you don't care!

BOY: WTF!!!


