Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Happy Sallah  (Read 137 times)

joker

#Joke: Happy Sallah
« on: Oct 04, 2014, 07:31 PM »
A fat chicken cat walked past a ram tied to a tree during this Sallah.

The chicken greeted the Ram jestfully, saying: "Bros I dey hail o, happy Sallah."

And the Ram replied the chicken, "Merry Christmas in Advance!"


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 