Imsu predegree admission list 2014 is out. The Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, Centre for Extra-Mural and Pre-Degree Studies has released the predegree admission list for the 2014/2015 session.All candidates who registered for the predegree admission are hereby advised to go to the CEPS notice board to check if they were admitted.REGISTRATION GUIDELINES FOR IMSU 2014/2014 ADMITTED PRE-DEGREE STUDENTS:If you have confirmed your name on the admission list, proceed with the following;1) Pay your acceptance fee of N6,000.00 and School fees of N59,750.00 at any branch of Zenith or First bank in Owerri.2) Present the originals and photocopies of the tellers used in making the above payment to your registration officer at the CEPS for records.3) Make enquiries from the registration officer about how you will go about getting the recommended textbooks and your ID card.4) Find out the exact date for the commencement of lectures.Congratulations to the successful students.