Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Beautiful Mum  (Read 228 times)

joker

#Joke: Beautiful Mum
« on: Oct 08, 2014, 03:31 PM »
AKPOS: I look just exactly like my mum

EKAITE: Oh really! me too.

AKPOS: But you said your mum is beautiful?


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 