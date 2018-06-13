Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Bad Joke  (Read 182 times)

joker

#Joke: Bad Joke
« on: Oct 08, 2014, 05:31 PM »
EKAETTE: Hey Akpos, wanna hear a joke?

AKPOS: No, I'm already looking at one.


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 