A magician was working on a cruise ship in the Caribbean. The audience was different each week so he did same tricks over and over.The problem was, the captain's parrot saw all the shows and began to understand how the magician did every trick.He started shouting in the middle of the show, ''Look, it's not the same hat. Look, he's hiding the flowers under the table. Hey, why are all the cards the ace of spades?...''The magician was furious but, as it was the captain's parrot, he could do nothing.Then one day the ship sank and the magician found himself floating on a piece of wood with the parrot. They glared at each other but said nothing.Finally, after a week, the parrot said, ''OK, I give up. Where's the boat?''