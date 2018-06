PRINCIPAL: Why were you absent yesterday?AKPOS: I attended a burial ma.PRINCIPAL: Hmm! That will not stop me from punishing you today. Now answer me... Who died?AKPOS: The first son of the cousin of my grand-mother's youngest nephew who is also the youngest step-brother to the woman who gave birth to my uncle's youngest step-son and he was also...PRINCIPAL: Alright! Alright! Please! That's enough! Just go to the Class!