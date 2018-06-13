I received a message from my phone network on Independence Day. The message says:"Know interesting facts about your country. Text NIG to 32050. Text costs N100 per day."As a good citizen of Nigeria, I decided to know more facts about my country. I subscribed and immediately, they deducted 100 naira from my account.The first 'Interesting Fact' I received was:"Do you know that the Nigerian national flag has two colours which are green and white?"The Second 'Interesting Fact' they sent was:"Do you know that the first letter of Nigeria is N?"The Third 'Interesting Fact' was:"Do you know that the President of Nigeria is black?"I need my N100 back!!!