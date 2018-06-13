I received a message from my phone network on Independence Day. The message says:
"Know interesting facts about your country. Text NIG to 32050. Text costs N100 per day."
As a good citizen of Nigeria, I decided to know more facts about my country. I subscribed and immediately, they deducted 100 naira from my account.
The first 'Interesting Fact' I received was:
"Do you know that the Nigerian national flag has two colours which are green and white?"
The Second 'Interesting Fact' they sent was:
"Do you know that the first letter of Nigeria is N?"
The Third 'Interesting Fact' was:
"Do you know that the President of Nigeria is black?"
I need my N100 back!!!