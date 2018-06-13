Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Interesting Facts  (Read 222 times)

#Joke: Interesting Facts
« on: Oct 09, 2014, 07:31 PM »
I received a message from my phone network on Independence Day. The message says:

"Know interesting facts about your country. Text NIG to 32050. Text costs N100 per day."

As a good citizen of Nigeria, I decided to know more facts about my country. I subscribed and immediately, they deducted 100 naira from my account.

The first 'Interesting Fact' I received was:

"Do you know that the Nigerian national flag has two colours which are green and white?"

The Second 'Interesting Fact' they sent was:

"Do you know that the first letter of Nigeria is N?"

The Third 'Interesting Fact' was:

"Do you know that the President of Nigeria is black?"

I need my N100 back!!!


