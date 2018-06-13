Akpos married one of a pair of identical twins. Less than a year later, he was in court filing for divorce."Tell the court why you want a divorce," the judge said."Well, Your Honour," Akpos started, "every once in a while my sister-in-law would come over for a visit, and because she and my wife are identical twins, sometimes I'd end up making love to her by mistake.""Surely there must be some difference between the two women," the judge said."Exactly, Your Honour. That's why I want the divorce."