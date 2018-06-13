Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: News Flash

#Joke: News Flash
NEWS FLASH:

The wildlife reserve have estimated that there will be an extinction of tigers before 2020 due to hunters hunting for tigers skin.

AMERICAN REACTIONS:

JOSH: I heard this on CNN last night.

BEN: WTF!

DEBBIE: I love tigers. God please, don't let them go into extinction.

KATE: Silly hunters.

MARK: The wildlife Reserves should work harder and stop this mess.

DRAKE: Those F**king hunters will die in my arms!

TERRY: I will love to see this happen!

NIGERIAN REACTIONS:

BAYO: First to comment.

BOLA: And you call this a news. Mtcheeeew!

CHUKS: Money is involved.

GARBA: **Crossing Third Mainland Bridge while dancing Azonto**

CHIDINMA: Pishure or I don believe it!

MOSES: Abeg who get blackberry charger for here?

EMMA: The hunters must be stopped and arrested!

ABUBAKAR: This must be the work of Boko Haram.

HOPE: Visit www.globalnewsblog.com for the latest mtn 500gb cheat.

JAMIU: Let the government do something about this quickly oh.

JOSHUA: GEJ till 2050!

APKAN: I'm suspecting the forest in Sambisa.

ERNEST: ......space booked.....

SUSAN: Story for the gods

BOSE: What is Tiger?

IFUNANYA: As long as it doesn't change the price of garri, he no concern me!

BONIFACE: APC at work.


