NEWS FLASH:
The wildlife reserve have estimated that there will be an extinction of tigers before 2020 due to hunters hunting for tigers skin.
AMERICAN REACTIONS:
JOSH: I heard this on CNN last night.
BEN: WTF!
DEBBIE: I love tigers. God please, don't let them go into extinction.
KATE: Silly hunters.
MARK: The wildlife Reserves should work harder and stop this mess.
DRAKE: Those F**king hunters will die in my arms!
TERRY: I will love to see this happen!
NIGERIAN REACTIONS:
BAYO: First to comment.
BOLA: And you call this a news. Mtcheeeew!
CHUKS: Money is involved.
GARBA: **Crossing Third Mainland Bridge while dancing Azonto**
CHIDINMA: Pishure or I don believe it!
MOSES: Abeg who get blackberry charger for here?
EMMA: The hunters must be stopped and arrested!
ABUBAKAR: This must be the work of Boko Haram.
HOPE: Visit www.globalnewsblog.com
for the latest mtn 500gb cheat.
JAMIU: Let the government do something about this quickly oh.
JOSHUA: GEJ till 2050!
APKAN: I'm suspecting the forest in Sambisa.
ERNEST: ......space booked.....
SUSAN: Story for the gods
BOSE: What is Tiger?
IFUNANYA: As long as it doesn't change the price of garri, he no concern me!
BONIFACE: APC at work.