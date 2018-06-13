Today is my daughter's 18th birthday. I'm so glad that this is my last child support payment. Month after month, year after year, those payments!
I called my daughter to come over to my house, and when she got there, I said to her, "Baby girl, I want you to take this last check over to your Mama's house; You tell her that this is the last check she's ever going to get from me, then I want you to come back here and tell me the expression she had on her face."
So my daughter took the check over to her. I was so anxious to hear what the ex had to say and how she took it.
As my daughter walked through the door, I said, "Well now... What did she have to say?"
"She told me to tell you that you ain't my Daddy."