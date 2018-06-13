Today is my daughter's 18th birthday. I'm so glad that this is my last child support payment. Month after month, year after year, those payments!I called my daughter to come over to my house, and when she got there, I said to her, "Baby girl, I want you to take this last check over to your Mama's house; You tell her that this is the last check she's ever going to get from me, then I want you to come back here and tell me the expression she had on her face."So my daughter took the check over to her. I was so anxious to hear what the ex had to say and how she took it.As my daughter walked through the door, I said, "Well now... What did she have to say?""She told me to tell you that you ain't my Daddy."