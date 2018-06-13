Pages: [1]   Go Down

Topic: #Joke: Professional intercourse

#Joke: Professional intercourse
« on: Oct 10, 2014, 09:31 PM »
I cornered my new secretary at work today and asked her for intercourse.

"Err, I'd like to keep it professional, if you don't mind." She told me.

So I offered to pay for it.


