Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Babes vs Guys  (Read 335 times)

joker

#Joke: Babes vs Guys
« on: Oct 10, 2014, 11:31 PM »
Dump questions babes ask guys regularly and the funny answers guys give:

Are you a player?  

Ans: Yes, CHELSEA FC wants to sign me next season.

Why do you wan't my Pin?

Ans:  I want to use it to burst balloons.

Can you die for me?

Ans: My name is surely not Romeo

My BIS will soon expire, what am I going to do?

Ans: Return the BB phone to the seller and get a Nokia 3310.

If I sleep over in your house, hope nothing funny will happen?

Ans: No, trust me, we would just perform a vigil.

Hope you won't break my Heart?

Ans: If you don't put it at the edge of the table.

Can you take me out?

Ans: Sorry are you in prison?

Can you come and pick me up?

Ans: Are you a beans seed?

I think I've missed my period

Ans: Then ask the class captain for the next class!

Can't you get a Car?

Ans: Did your father have a car when he was in college?


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 