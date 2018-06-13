Dump questions babes ask guys regularly and the funny answers guys give:
Are you a player?
Ans: Yes, CHELSEA FC wants to sign me next season.
Why do you wan't my Pin?
Ans: I want to use it to burst balloons.
Can you die for me?
Ans: My name is surely not Romeo
My BIS will soon expire, what am I going to do?
Ans: Return the BB phone to the seller and get a Nokia 3310.
If I sleep over in your house, hope nothing funny will happen?
Ans: No, trust me, we would just perform a vigil.
Hope you won't break my Heart?
Ans: If you don't put it at the edge of the table.
Can you take me out?
Ans: Sorry are you in prison?
Can you come and pick me up?
Ans: Are you a beans seed?
I think I've missed my period
Ans: Then ask the class captain for the next class!
Can't you get a Car?
Ans: Did your father have a car when he was in college?