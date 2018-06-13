Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Bad Beggar
« on: Oct 13, 2014, 03:31 PM »
WIFE: I hate this beggar!          

HUSBAND: What did he do?      

WIFE: I gave the rascal food yesterday and today he gave me a book titled 'How To Cook'!


