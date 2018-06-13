A little boy got on the bus, sat next to a man reading a book, and noticed he had his collar on backwards. The little boy asked why he wore his collar backwards.The man, who was a priest, said, ''I am a Father.''The little boy replied, ''My Daddy doesn't wear his collar like that.''The priest looked up from his book and answered, ''I am the Father of many.''The boy said, ''My Dad has 4 boys, 4 girls and two grandchildren and he doesn't wear his collar that way!''The priest, getting impatient, said. ''I am the Father of hundreds!'' and went back to reading his book.The little boy sat quietly thinking for a while, then leaned over and said, ''Maybe you should wear a condom and put your pants on backwards instead of your collar."