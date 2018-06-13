Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: A=B=C  (Read 187 times)

joker

#Joke: A=B=C
« on: Oct 14, 2014, 01:31 PM »
TEACHER: If a=b and b=c then a=c. Who can give us a literal example of this mathematical statement?

AKPOS: Ma, I love you and its obvious enough you love your daughter, so I love her.


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 