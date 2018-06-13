Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Sergeant Akpos
A conversation between Sergeant Akpos and his superior commanding Officer.

COMMANDING OFFICER: Sergeant Akpos!

AKPOS: Yes Sir!

COMMANDING OFFICER: We are transferring you from Lagos to Borno.

AKPOS: Retire Sir!


