Jun 13, 2018, 11:35 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
#Joke: Sergeant Akpos
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: #Joke: Sergeant Akpos (Read 258 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
View Inventory
Send Money To joker
N
#Joke: Sergeant Akpos
«
on:
Oct 14, 2014, 05:31 PM »
A conversation between Sergeant Akpos and his superior commanding Officer.
COMMANDING OFFICER: Sergeant Akpos!
AKPOS: Yes Sir!
COMMANDING OFFICER: We are transferring you from Lagos to Borno.
AKPOS: Retire Sir!
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
#Joke: Sergeant Akpos
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2