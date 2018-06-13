Dear Sir,Thank you for your letter of 5th August, 2010.After careful consideration I regret to inform you that I am unable to accept your refusal to offer me employment with your company. This year I have been particularly fortunate in receiving an unusually large number of rejection letters. With such a varied and promising field of employers, it is impossible for me to accept all refusals. Despite your company’s outstanding qualifications and previous experience in rejecting applicants, I find that your rejection does not meet my needs at this time. Therefore I will start work with your company on Monday 20th of October, 2014 at 8:30 am. I look forward to seeing you then.Yours FaithfullyAkpos