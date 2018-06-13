Kwame began a job as a primary school counsellor and she was eager to help. One day during recess (break time) he noticed a boy standing by himself on one side of a playing field while the rest of the kids enjoyed a game of football at the other.Kwame approached and asked if he was all right.The boy said he was.A little while later, however, Kwame noticed the boy was in the same spot, still by himself.Approaching again, Kwame offered, "Would you like me to be your friend?"The boy hesitated, then said, "Okay," looking at the man suspiciously.Feeling he was making progress, Kwame then asked, "Why are you standing here all alone?""Because," the little boy said with great fustration, "I'm the goalkeeper!"