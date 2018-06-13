Akpos stopped by the corner provision store and read the following list to the shop attendant:10 pounds sugar at N1.25 per gram4 pounds coffee at N1.50 per gram2 pounds butter at N1.10 per gram2 bars soap at N.83 each"How much does that come to?" asked Akpos."Twenty-two naira and thirty-six kobo.""If I gave you three ten naira bills, how much change would I get?" asked the boy."Seven naira and sixty-four kobo," stated the shop attendant who appeared to be irritated by all the questions.Akpos said, as he disappeared through the door, "Sorry I don't want to buy the items... that's our mathematics lesson for tomorrow, and I needed some help with it."