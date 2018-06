A substitute teacher walks into the classroom, on the blackboard she sees a message. It says, "Akpos, has got the biggest tool, in the whole damn school!"She yells, "Who's Akpos?"This kid in the back stands up and says, "I'm Akpos.""Well, Akpos, your staying after school!"The very next day when the substitute teacher walks in, she looks up at the blackboard and written on it, it says, "IT PAYS to ADVERTISE."