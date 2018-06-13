Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Coded Messages  (Read 235 times)

joker

#Joke: Coded Messages
« on: Oct 16, 2014, 11:31 PM »
(Notice the $ sign and the NO sign)

Dear Father,

$chool i$ really great. I am making lot$ of friend$ and $tudying very hard. With all my $tuff, I $imply can't think of anything I need, $o if you would like, you can ju$t $end me a card, a$ I would love to hear from you.

Love,

Your $on.

After receiving his son's letter, the father immediately replies by sending a letter back.

Dear Son,

I kNOw that astroNOmy, ecoNOmics, and oceaNOgraphy are eNOugh to keep even an hoNOr student busy. Do NOt forget that the pursuit of kNOwledge is a NOble task, and you can never study eNOugh.

Love,

Dad


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 