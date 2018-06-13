Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Best Nutrient
Oct 17, 2014, 01:31 PM
TEACHER: Akpos, what sort of nutrient do you get from eating beans?

AKPOS: Tear-gas sir.


