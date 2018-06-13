Jun 13, 2018, 11:39 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
#Joke: Who Wants To Be Millionaire
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: #Joke: Who Wants To Be Millionaire (Read 445 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
View Inventory
Send Money To joker
N
#Joke: Who Wants To Be Millionaire
«
on:
Oct 20, 2014, 05:31 PM »
Akpos is watching 'Who Wants To Be Millionaire?' with his wife, Janet.
He turns to Janet and says, "Do you want intercourse?"
Janet replies, "No"
Akpos says, "Is that your final answer?"
Janet says, "Yes."
Akpos says, "Is it all right if I phone a friend?"
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
#Joke: Who Wants To Be Millionaire
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2