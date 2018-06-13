Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Who Wants To Be Millionaire
Akpos is watching 'Who Wants To Be Millionaire?' with his wife, Janet.

He turns to Janet and says, "Do you want intercourse?"

Janet replies, "No"

Akpos says, "Is that your final answer?"

Janet says, "Yes."  

Akpos says, "Is it all right if I phone a friend?"


