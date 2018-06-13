Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Pretty Girl
IJEOMA: Biodun says I'm ugly, but then Emeka says I'm pretty. What do you think Akpos?

Akpos: A bit of both. I'd say you're pretty ugly.


