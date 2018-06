An engineering student is walking along when a fellow student arrives on a new bicycle. Impressed, he asks, "Where did you get this beautiful bicycle?""Well," the second engineering student says, "A couple of days ago I was just walking along when this gorgeous and intercoursey girl pulls up, hops off the bike, rips off all her clothes, and says 'take what you want'."The other engineering student nods and says "Good choice. The clothes probably wouldn't have fit."