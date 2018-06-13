Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: China Phone  (Read 646 times)

joker

#Joke: China Phone
« on: Oct 21, 2014, 01:31 AM »
Yesterday, I sold my phone and I used some of the money to buy a China Phone. Now I'm in a bigger trouble!

1. When a fine lady walks by, the phone will show, "WiFi On".

2. The phone has TV, Micro-wave, To­rch, Nail cutter, toothbrush, fire­lighter, food fla­sk etc.

3. Text message can be written with a toothpick.

4. There are some spelling mistakes e.g Nokla, blackderr­y, I-Indecency, samswa­g, etc.

5. When an aeroplane passes; it records one missed call.

6. When big truck hoots; it records charger connected.

7. It gets full after 3 minutes of charging.

8. When an ugly lady walks by, the phone will show "Virus Detected".

9. When a Chinese man passes by, the phone will show, "One Bluetooth device found".

Now I want to sell it. Is anybody ready to buy?


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 