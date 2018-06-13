Yesterday, I sold my phone and I used some of the money to buy a China Phone. Now I'm in a bigger trouble!
1. When a fine lady walks by, the phone will show, "WiFi On".
2. The phone has TV, Micro-wave, Torch, Nail cutter, toothbrush, firelighter, food flask etc.
3. Text message can be written with a toothpick.
4. There are some spelling mistakes e.g Nokla, blackderry, I-Indecency, samswag, etc.
5. When an aeroplane passes; it records one missed call.
6. When big truck hoots; it records charger connected.
7. It gets full after 3 minutes of charging.
8. When an ugly lady walks by, the phone will show "Virus Detected".
9. When a Chinese man passes by, the phone will show, "One Bluetooth device found".
Now I want to sell it. Is anybody ready to buy?