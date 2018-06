Akpos' wife was packing her clothes when Akpos walked in.AKPOS: Where are you going?WIFE: I am moving in with my mother!A few minutes later, Akpos also started packing.His wife walked in:WIFE: Where the hell do you think you are going?AKPOS: I am also moving in with my mother.WIFE: What about the kids?AKPOS: They should also move in with their mother since everyone is moving in with their mother!The wife unpacks!