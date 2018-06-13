Three prominent politicians in Nigeria boarded the same flight to from Abuja to Lagos.The first Politician started, "I can throw one N1000 note down and make one person laugh.""I can make two persons laugh with just two N500 notes." the second politician replied.The third politician retorted, "With just five pieces of N200 notes, I can make five people laugh."The pilot then looked at the politicians and added, "I'm the pilot here, meaning I can throw all of you down and make more than 150 million Nigerians laugh."