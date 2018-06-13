A conversation ensued between Akpos and his wife after one of their neighbours died:AKPOS: Do you know that Mr. Benson at the next street died last week?WIFE: Yes, I know.AKPOS: Do you know that the street's neighbours contributed a huge sum of 15 million naira to his wife and children?WIFE: Yea, I did. No doubt, the family are made for life.AKPOS: Don't you think it's high time one of us die, so this family can be given such amount of money. At least the children would be eased of this wretched poverty life we are stuck in?There was silent for a while. Five minutes later, Akpos finally walks close to his wifeAKPOS: (Smiling) I think it would be better to use poison so as to avoid any suspicion of murder.The wife, seriously thinking about how to get away from her husband, thinks quickly on her feet and says;WIFE: Yea, you are right. That is why I poisoned the Tea you Drank few minutes ago.AKPOS: Holy sh*t!!! (he fainted)