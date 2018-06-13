Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: First Man  (Read 530 times)

joker

#Joke: First Man
« on: Oct 22, 2014, 09:31 PM »
''Darling. I'm I the first man to make love to you?''

Her tone of answering was slightly more than irritable, ''Of course you are!" she said "And also the best too. I wonder why you men always ask the same old ridiculous question!''


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 