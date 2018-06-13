A Yoruba boy who was dating an Igbo girl whose name was Njideka asked her to lie to his mum when he takes her home that her name was Bisi.He told her his mum had a phobia for non-Yoruba people and would never accept her once she knowsshe is an Igbo girl. She did as he instructed on sighting the boyfriend’s mum."What is your name?" asked her prospective mother-in-law,She replied, "Bisi", but not without her characteristic thick Igbo accent.The boy’s tribalistic mum was so happy that her son was getting married to a Yoruba girl ignoring the Igbo tone and she said: "What a lovely name, your boyfriend’s elder brother too is Adebisi, his Dad is Olabisi and my best friend’s name is Omobisi, which of the Bisi is yours?"Njideka who had not made any plans for what she would say if such a question came up got so confused and replied "I am Ndubisi!"The woman fainted!