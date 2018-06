Akpos was in a CRK class when the teacher suddenly asked him a question.TEACHER: What is wickedness?AKPOS: Wickedness is when you put Obasanjo, Funny Face, Omo Baba, King Ayisoba, Agya Koo, Liwin, Taiye Taiwo, Obrafour and Bance in front of little kids and you ask them to sing 'All things bright and beautiful'.