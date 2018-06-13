Pages: [1]   Go Down

joker

#Joke: Tough Exams
« on: Oct 24, 2014, 01:31 PM »
MOTHER: How was your exams?

SON: It was fine Mum.

MOTHER: I am very sure you cleared all the questions.

SON: Yes Mum! They gave me questions I don't understand so I also gave them answers they would not understand!


Shola Sholaz

Re: #Joke: Tough Exams
« Reply #1 on: Feb 13, 2015, 07:20 AM »
Funny joke indeed
