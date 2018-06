This is to inform the general public that Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) Educational Services is calling for applications from qualified candidates into her five (5) years Part-Time Degree Progammes for the 2014/2015 academic session. The available programmes are;1. B. Sc. Accountancy (Calabar andOgoja Campuses)2. B.Sc. Business Administration (Calabar and Ogoja Campuses)3. B.Sc. Mass Communication (Calabar Campus only)4. B.Sc. Visual Arts and Technology (Calabar Campus only)5. B.Sc. Computer Science (Calabar Campus only).6. B.Ed. Education Programmes(a) Elementary Education (Calabar Campus only)(b) Technical Education (Calabar Campus only)(c) Guidance and Counselling (Calabar Campus only).(d) Business Education (Calabar Campus only)(e) Educational Administration and Planning (Calabar Campus only).ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS:Five papers including Mathematics, English Language and 3 other relevant subjects: (including Literature in English for Mass Communication) in WAEC/NECO, GCE, NABTEB.DIRECT ENTRY – 4 YEARS Holders of NCE, ND, HND etc will be admitted in all the above-mentioned programmes as direct entry for duration of 4 years.