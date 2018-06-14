The Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos (UNILAG) in collaboration with the Faculties of Arts, and Education hereby invites applications for supplementary admission into the under listed programmes run by the various departments in the under listed Faculties:
.
FACULTY OF ARTS:
(A) Bachelor of Arts B.A.(Hons.), four (4) and five (5) years degree programmes (Evening).
Creative Arts (Theatre Arts/ Music/Visual Arts), English, European Languages (French/Russian), History and Strategic Studies, Linguistics, African and Asian Studies (Igbo/Yoruba), Philosophy.
.
FACULTY OF EDUCATION:
SANDWICH B.A. (Ed.) and B.Sc. (Ed.) degree programmes (Holiday Contact only) in: Adult Education, Educational Administration, Educational Foundations (Guidance and Counselling), Human Kinetics and Health Education, Human Kinetics, Health Education, Health Education (for Health Professionals.
.
ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES EDUCATION:
Education English, Education French, Education Geography, Education Economics, Education Business, Education History, Education Igbo, Education Yoruba, Education Christian Religious Studies, Education Islamic Religious Studies, Early Childhood Education.
SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION
Education Mathematics, Education Physics, Education Chemistry, Education Biology, Education Integrated Science, Education Technology, Education Home Economics.
.
DURATION OF PROGRAMME:
The duration of the courses are four (4) and five (5) years, depending on entry qualifications. Lectures are held on week days, Monday to Friday between 5.pm.-9pm each day.
.
METHOD OF APPLICATION:
Application forms are obtainable online via University of Lagos website URL. http://www.unilag.edu.ng
. using ATM/Cash/Dedicated Teller obtainable on payment of a non-refundable fee of Twelve thousand, five hundred Naira (N12,500.00) paid into any of the under listed.
.
Banks and Accounts:
Bank Account Number
Access Bank 0043660391
Ecobank 1962000160
Guaranty Trust Bank 0149887279
Wema Bank 0122335426
Zenith Bank 1012487645