Jun 14, 2018, 01:36 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Jigawa State University JSU School Fees Schedule
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Jigawa State University JSU School Fees Schedule (Read 89 times)
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Jigawa State University JSU School Fees Schedule
«
on:
Nov 29, 2014, 02:45 PM »
The management of Jigawa State University (JSU), Kafin Hausa has published the undergraduate school fees schedule for 2014/2015 Academic Session.
.
All the newly admitted pioneer undergraduate students of the University are to pay the following fees for the 2014/2015 Academic Session.
.
Check the school's website for full info.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Jigawa State University JSU School Fees Schedule
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2