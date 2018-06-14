Screening exercise that they are to pay their school fees before Wednesday, February 4th, 2015.There will be a matriculation lecture for all matriculants, parents and guardians on Wednesday, February 11th, 2015 before the commencement of the matriculation ceremony scheduled as follows;COLLECTION AND RETURN OF MATRICULATION GOWNStudents are to collect the matriculation gowns at their respective Faculty office by 7:30am on Wednesday, February 11th, 2015 (after payment of N2,500 only for the rentage of the gown) and return it back by 2:00pm on Wednesday, February 11th, 2015 (same day).Failure to return the matriculation gown on the stated date and time would attract penalty.Collection of matriculation gown will based on:a. Presentation of Online Payment Invoice generated on LASU E-Pay Platform bearing the student’s name, purpose of payment, amount payable and a unique TRANSACTION IDb. Quickteller Online Successful Transaction Printout which MUST bear same unique TRANSACTION ID with the one on Payment Invoice in (a) above. All Payments MUST be made ONLINE.Congratulations to ALL the matriculating students…