Jun 14, 2018, 01:32 AM
Application For JABU 2015/2016 Undergraduate Admission Is On
Application For JABU 2015/2016 Undergraduate Admission Is On
The Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji undergraduate admission form for 2015/2016 academic session is now available.
Check the university's webiste for full info.
