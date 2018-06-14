Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Application For JABU 2015/2016 Undergraduate Admission Is On  (Read 51 times)

Shola Sholaz

Application For JABU 2015/2016 Undergraduate Admission Is On
« on: Mar 24, 2015, 08:59 AM »
The Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji undergraduate admission form for 2015/2016 academic session is now available.
.
Check the university's webiste for full info.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 